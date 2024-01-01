rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949789
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro Sukenari in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro Sukenari in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunjо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro Sukenari in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunjо̄

