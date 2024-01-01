rawpixel
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kitsune ga Saki Otama (?) in the Play Miyakodori Yayoi no Watashi (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1787 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

