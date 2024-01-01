https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894997Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Auvers Valley on the Oise River (after 1884) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 894997View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 962 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2886 x 2313 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2886 x 2313 px | 300 dpi | 38.22 MBFree DownloadThe Auvers Valley on the Oise River (after 1884) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More