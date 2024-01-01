https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoso (Chinese: Meng Zong), from the series "Fashionable Japanese Versions of the Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety (Furyu Yamato nijushiko)" by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 877 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2192 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMoso (Chinese: Meng Zong), from the series "Fashionable Japanese Versions of the Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety (Furyu Yamato nijushiko)" by Isoda KoryusaiMore