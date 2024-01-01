rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Abe no Sadato in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Abe no Sadato in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1777 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

