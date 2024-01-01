rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950152
The Actor Asao Tamejuro I as Drunken Gotobei in the Play Yoshitsune Koshigoe Jo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Asao Tamejuro I as Drunken Gotobei in the Play Yoshitsune Koshigoe Jo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Asao Tamejuro I as Drunken Gotobei in the Play Yoshitsune Koshigoe Jo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

More