The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Nanakusa Yosooi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Kewaizaka no Shosho in the Play Nanakusa Yosooi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1782 by Katsukawa Shunjо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

