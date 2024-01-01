rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950238
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kewaizaka no Shosho Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kewaizaka no Shosho Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kewaizaka no Shosho Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1772 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More