rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950328
New Year Games of Shuttlecock, Battledore, and Hand Ball, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Year Games of Shuttlecock, Battledore, and Hand Ball, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol. 1 by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

New Year Games of Shuttlecock, Battledore, and Hand Ball, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol. 1 by Kitagawa Utamaro

More