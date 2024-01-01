https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895034Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn Brittany (En Bretagne) (1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 895034View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 992 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2894 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5779 x 4778 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5779 x 4778 px | 300 dpi | 158.02 MBFree DownloadIn Brittany (En Bretagne) (1886) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More