https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWillow Tree at the Gate of the Shimabara Pleasure Quarrter (Shimabara deguchi no yanagi), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 783 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1958 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWillow Tree at the Gate of the Shimabara Pleasure Quarrter (Shimabara deguchi no yanagi), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore