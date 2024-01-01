rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950600
Willow Tree at the Gate of the Shimabara Pleasure Quarrter (Shimabara deguchi no yanagi), from the series "Famous Places in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Willow Tree at the Gate of the Shimabara Pleasure Quarrter (Shimabara deguchi no yanagi), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Willow Tree at the Gate of the Shimabara Pleasure Quarrter (Shimabara deguchi no yanagi), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More