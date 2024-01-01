https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895063Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLouveciennes (1872–1873) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 895063View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 978 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2851 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5941 x 4840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5941 x 4840 px | 300 dpi | 164.56 MBFree DownloadLouveciennes (1872–1873) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More