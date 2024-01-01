https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950706Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Takechi Jubei Mitsuhide in the Play Shusse Taiheiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 570 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1426 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Takechi Jubei Mitsuhide in the Play Shusse Taiheiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore