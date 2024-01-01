https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLunch at the Restaurant Fournaise (The Rowers’ Lunch) (1875) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 895071View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 995 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2488 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2488 px | 300 dpi | 42.73 MBFree DownloadLunch at the Restaurant Fournaise (The Rowers’ Lunch) (1875) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More