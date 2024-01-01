rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895071
Lunch at the Restaurant Fournaise (The Rowers&rsquo; Lunch) (1875) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lunch at the Restaurant Fournaise (The Rowers’ Lunch) (1875) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
895071

View CC0 License

Lunch at the Restaurant Fournaise (The Rowers’ Lunch) (1875) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More