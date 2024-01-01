rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950745
Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More