https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950784Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeese Descending in Mid Autumn (Seishu no rakugan), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 895 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2238 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGeese Descending in Mid Autumn (Seishu no rakugan), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)More