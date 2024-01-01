rawpixel
Geese Descending in Mid Autumn (Seishu no rakugan), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by…
Geese Descending in Mid Autumn (Seishu no rakugan), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

