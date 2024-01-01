rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895093
Nude from the Back (Nu de dos) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
895093

View CC0 License

