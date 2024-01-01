https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude from the Back (Nu de dos) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 895093View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4918 x 6150 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4918 x 6150 px | 300 dpi | 173.09 MBFree DownloadNude from the Back (Nu de dos) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More