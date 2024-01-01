rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951030
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kureha (?) in the Play Shusse Taiheiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kureha (?) in the Play Shusse Taiheiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kureha (?) in the Play Shusse Taiheiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

