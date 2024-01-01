https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951069Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kasahari Hokkyo in the Play Kazoe Uta Ta Ue Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 537 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1343 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kasahari Hokkyo in the Play Kazoe Uta Ta Ue Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore