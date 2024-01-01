rawpixel
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kasahari Hokkyo in the Play Kazoe Uta Ta Ue Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Otani Tomoemon I as Kasahari Hokkyo in the Play Kazoe Uta Ta Ue Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

