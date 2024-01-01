rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951103
The Jewel Taker (Tamatori), from the series "The Palace of the Dragon King (Ryugu)" by Ryuryukyo Shinsai
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

