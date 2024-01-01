https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Third Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 594 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1486 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hige no Ikyu in the Play Sakai-cho Soga Nendaiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Third Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore