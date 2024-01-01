rawpixel
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Makino Arataro Tokizumi in the Play Hana no O-Edo Masakado Matsuri, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Makino Arataro Tokizumi in the Play Hana no O-Edo Masakado Matsuri, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1789 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

