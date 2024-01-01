https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951192Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Ninth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 572 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1431 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Ninth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoMore