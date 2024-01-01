rawpixel
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Izutsu Onnanosuke (?) in the Play Keisei Tsuki no Miyako (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Ninth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

