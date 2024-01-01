https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Yamauba in the Play Otokoyama Furisode Genji, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1785 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 560 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1401 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Yamauba in the Play Otokoyama Furisode Genji, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1785 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄More