https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951306Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAma no Uzume, No. 3 (Sono san) from the series "The Boulder Door of Spring (Haru no iwato)" by Totoya HokkeiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1066 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2666 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAma no Uzume, No. 3 (Sono san) from the series "The Boulder Door of Spring (Haru no iwato)" by Totoya HokkeiMore