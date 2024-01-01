https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFox Fires on New Year's Eve at the Changing Tree in Oji (Oji shozoku enoki omisoka no kitsunebi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2050 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFox Fires on New Year's Eve at the Changing Tree in Oji (Oji shozoku enoki omisoka no kitsunebi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore