https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951437Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 824 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2059 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii KiyonagaMore