The Actors Nakamura Kashiwagi as a Wakashu (second from right), and Three Unidentified Actors as Yakko by Katsukawa Shunsho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

