https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951533Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Road Below the Rakan Temple in Buzen Province, from the series “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2093 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Road Below the Rakan Temple in Buzen Province, from the series “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” by Utagawa HiroshigeMore