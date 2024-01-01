rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951533
The Road Below the Rakan Temple in Buzen Province, from the series “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Road Below the Rakan Temple in Buzen Province, from the series “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Road Below the Rakan Temple in Buzen Province, from the series “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” by Utagawa Hiroshige

More