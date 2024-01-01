https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAct 12 (Junidanme), from the series "The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)" by Utagawa YoshifujiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2001 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAct 12 (Junidanme), from the series "The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)" by Utagawa YoshifujiMore