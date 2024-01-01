rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951591
Act 12 (Junidanme), from the series "The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers (Kanadehon Chushingura)" by Utagawa Yoshifuji
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

