https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951608
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Shii no Shosho Okinori in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Shii no Shosho Okinori in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

