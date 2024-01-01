https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Shii no Shosho Okinori in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 580 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1450 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Shii no Shosho Okinori in the Play Sugata no Hana Yuki no Kuronushi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore