rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951625
The Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Yushichi (?) in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Yushichi (?) in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Juzo II as Yushichi (?) in the Play Keisei Momiji no Uchikake (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1772 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More