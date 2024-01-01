https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951761Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as an Itinerant Monk in the Play Hikitsurete Yagoe Taiheiki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 568 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1421 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as an Itinerant Monk in the Play Hikitsurete Yagoe Taiheiki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore