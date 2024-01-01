rawpixel
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the First Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Oiso no Tora (?) in the Play Shida Yuzuriha Horai Soga (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the First Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

