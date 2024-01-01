rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951869
The Actor Hanagawa Ichinojo as Akane Gozen in the play "Okunizome Shusse Butai," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1759 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

