https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951983Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParody of Palace Attendants Burning Maple Leaves to Heat Sake from "The Tale of Heike" by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2214 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadParody of Palace Attendants Burning Maple Leaves to Heat Sake from "The Tale of Heike" by Okumura MasanobuMore