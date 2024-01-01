https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952001Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Sakata Hangoro III as Omi no Kotoda in the Play Haru no Nishiki Date-zome Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 574 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1435 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Sakata Hangoro III as Omi no Kotoda in the Play Haru no Nishiki Date-zome Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Second Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄More