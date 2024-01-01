rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952011
One of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Five Protectors (Pancharaksha)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

One of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Five Protectors (Pancharaksha)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

One of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Five Protectors (Pancharaksha)

More