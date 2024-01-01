https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952080Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCourtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1053 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2633 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCourtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima GakuteiMore