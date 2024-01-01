rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952080
Courtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima Gakutei
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Courtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Courtesan and Kamuro Strolling at the Entrance Gate of the Yoshiwara Pleasure Quarters by Yashima Gakutei

More