https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952092Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnake (Mi), from the series "Parody of the Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Mitate juni shi)" by Hotei GoseiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2260 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnake (Mi), from the series "Parody of the Twelve Signs of the Zodiac (Mitate juni shi)" by Hotei GoseiMore