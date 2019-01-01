https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/895218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRectangle bronze frame on gray oil paint textured background vectorMorePremiumID : 895218View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 40.68 MBVectors can scale to any size.Portrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 4667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rectangle bronze frame on gray oil paint textured background vectorMore