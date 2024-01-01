https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952189Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Hall of Thirty-Three Bays at Fukagawa (Fukagawa Sanjusangendo), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2015 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Hall of Thirty-Three Bays at Fukagawa (Fukagawa Sanjusangendo), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore