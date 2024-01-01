rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952231
Zheng Tianshou (Hakumenrokun Teitenja), from the series "One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the Popular Water Margin (Tsuzoku…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Zheng Tianshou (Hakumenrokun Teitenja), from the series "One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the Popular Water Margin (Tsuzoku Suikoden goketsu hyakuhachinin no hitori)" by Utagawa Kuniyoshi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Zheng Tianshou (Hakumenrokun Teitenja), from the series "One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the Popular Water Margin (Tsuzoku Suikoden goketsu hyakuhachinin no hitori)" by Utagawa Kuniyoshi

More