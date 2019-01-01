https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/895226Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract gray oil paint textured background vectorMorePremiumID : 895226View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 7.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1067 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3111 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 3751 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract gray oil paint textured background vectorMore