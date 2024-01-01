https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Onoe in the Play Haru no Nishiki Date-zome Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 555 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1387 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Onoe in the Play Haru no Nishiki Date-zome Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄More