https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952352
The Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Onoe in the Play Haru no Nishiki Date-zome Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

