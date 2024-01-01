rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952465
Kan, a waitress of the Izutsuya, and the geisha Fuseya of the Ogiya by Eishosai Choki
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kan, a waitress of the Izutsuya, and the geisha Fuseya of the Ogiya by Eishosai Choki

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Kan, a waitress of the Izutsuya, and the geisha Fuseya of the Ogiya by Eishosai Choki

More