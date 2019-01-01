https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/895248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRectangle bronze frame on oil paint textured background illustrationMorePremiumID : 895248View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2004 x 1336 px | 300 dpi | 28.7 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2004 x 1336 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rectangle bronze frame on oil paint textured background illustrationMore