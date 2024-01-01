rawpixel
Dongfang Shuo (Tohosaku), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate ressenden, nanaban no uchi)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

