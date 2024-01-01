rawpixel
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Nagao Terutora in the Play Kuruma-gakari Tekuda no Gumbai, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Nagao Terutora in the Play Kuruma-gakari Tekuda no Gumbai, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

