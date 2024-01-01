rawpixel
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I as Princess Usuyuki (Usuyuki Hime) in the play "Shin Usuyuki Monogatari," performed at the Morita Theater in the fifth month, 1774 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

